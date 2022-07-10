Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

