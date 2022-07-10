Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $530,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

