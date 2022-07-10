Barclays Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

FTV opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

