Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,543.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

