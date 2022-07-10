Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,934 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

NYSE BOOT opened at $69.57 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

