Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

