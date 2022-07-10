BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

