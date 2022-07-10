Burt Wealth Advisors Has $3.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 128,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,255 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 56,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.