Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,337.77 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,414.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

