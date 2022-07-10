Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CADE opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

