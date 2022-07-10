Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

