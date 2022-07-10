CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 441.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.67% of CarParts.com worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CarParts.com by 1,187.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,633 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 2.38. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.