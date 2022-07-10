Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

