CenterStar Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

