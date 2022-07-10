Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.93% of Central Pacific Financial worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

CPF opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

