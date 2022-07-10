CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,982 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of CEVA worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CEVA by 68.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $796.92 million, a P/E ratio of 343.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.