Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.70.

CHTR stock opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

