Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

