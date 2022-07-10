Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

