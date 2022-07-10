Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

