Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

