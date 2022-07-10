China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
