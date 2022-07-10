Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 79,145 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 79,145 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $200,236.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,701.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $132,216.91.
Gevo stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
