Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 79,145 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 79,145 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $200,236.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 881,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,701.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $132,216.91.

Gevo stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

