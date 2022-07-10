CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

