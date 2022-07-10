Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CL opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.