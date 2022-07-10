Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

CMA stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

