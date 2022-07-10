Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,593 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $272.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

