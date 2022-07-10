Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Crane by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.