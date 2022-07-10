Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Crane worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Crane by 104.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Crane Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.