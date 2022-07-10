Cwm LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,544. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NET stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.