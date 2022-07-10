Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Copart by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Copart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Copart by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

