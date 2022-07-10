Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.