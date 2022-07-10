Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

