DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of DigitalOcean worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $43,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

