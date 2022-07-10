Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 32.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

