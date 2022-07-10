Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

