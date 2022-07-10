Emerson Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $281,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $337,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,548.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

