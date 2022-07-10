Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.