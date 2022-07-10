EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells 10,448.10 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CAO Lee Dabberdt sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,448.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately 449,884.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EVCM stock opened at 9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
