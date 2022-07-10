EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Sells 10,448.10 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CAO Lee Dabberdt sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 10,448.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately 449,884.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVCM stock opened at 9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

