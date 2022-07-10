Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,543.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

