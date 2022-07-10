Exane Derivatives Has $69,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5,337.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 257,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $4,041,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 233.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

