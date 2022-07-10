Exane Derivatives Purchases 3,370 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 30,636.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $189,342,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 185,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

