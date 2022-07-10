Exane Derivatives Purchases New Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $874.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.
In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,033 shares of company stock worth $2,374,623. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
About GoPro (Get Rating)
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
