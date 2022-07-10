Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 210 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

