Exane Derivatives Sells 7,927 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

