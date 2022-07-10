Exane Derivatives Sells 907 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Calix were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Calix by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of CALX opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

