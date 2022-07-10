Exane Derivatives Takes $70,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

