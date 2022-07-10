Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after acquiring an additional 404,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Perrigo by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

