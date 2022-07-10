Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

