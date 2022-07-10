Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $220,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 33,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,764,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.